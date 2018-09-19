Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For September 19, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2018 4:31am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For September 19, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $829.33 million after the closing bell. Red Hat shares fell 0.92 percent to $141.40 in after-hours trading.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRK) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals shares dropped 3.01 percent to $13.22 in the after-hours trading session.
  • EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) reported an offering of 6.022 million shares. EVO Payments shares tumbled 3.77 percent to $25.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $443.72 million before the opening bell. Copart shares gained 2.38 percent to $65.70 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Command Security Corporation (NYSE: MOC) agreed to be acquired by Prosegur for $2.85 per share. Command Security shares jumped 35.26 percent to $2.57 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) reported a five-year extended and amended $275 million credit agreement. Stein Mart shares surged 11.68 percent to $2.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to have earned 0.65 per share on revenue of $620.73 million in the latest quarter. Herman Miller will release earnings after the markets close. Herman Miller shares closed at $37.05 on Tuesday.
  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) disclosed a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. IZEA shares fell 3.51 percent to $1.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPRT + AMRK)

Earnings Scheduled For September 19, 2018
Earnings Preview: Copart
Earnings Scheduled For September 18, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday