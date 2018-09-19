8 Stocks To Watch For September 19, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $829.33 million after the closing bell. Red Hat shares fell 0.92 percent to $141.40 in after-hours trading.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRK) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals shares dropped 3.01 percent to $13.22 in the after-hours trading session.

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) reported an offering of 6.022 million shares. EVO Payments shares tumbled 3.77 percent to $25.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $443.72 million before the opening bell. Copart shares gained 2.38 percent to $65.70 in after-hours trading.

