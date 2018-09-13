8 Stocks To Watch For September 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $27.96 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.13 percent to $31.69 in after-hours trading.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak Q3 sales guidance. Oxford shares dropped 4.17 percent to $86.50 in the after-hours trading session.

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance. IMPINJ shares jumped 34.88 percent to $25.33 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $297.04 million in the latest quarter. Brady will release earnings before the markets open. Brady shares gained 0.48 percent to close at $41.55 on Wednesday.

