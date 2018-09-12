6 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $828.35 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares gained 0.21 percent to close at $23.59 on Tuesday.
- Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ: FARM) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Farmer Bros shares tumbled 5.99 percent to $26.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) reported a 7 million share common stock offering. PGT Innovations shares dipped 4.99 percent to $24.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) to have earned $1.83 per share on revenue of $306.12 million in the latest quarter. Oxford will release earnings after the markets close. Oxford Industries shares gained 1.56 percent to close at $90.90 on Tuesday.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) disclosed that a Phase 3 trial for the company's FMX101 acne candidate met both co-primary endpoints. Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 56.93 percent to $9.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) reported a 75 million share common stock offering. Annaly Capital shares dropped 3.05 percent to $10.16 in the after-hours trading session.
