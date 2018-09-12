6 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $828.35 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares gained 0.21 percent to close at $23.59 on Tuesday.

