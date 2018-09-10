5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $504.3 million before the opening bell. Hovnanian shares rose 0.33 percent to close at $1.54 on Friday.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) filed for an offering of up to 3.7 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders. salesforce.com shares gained 1.05 percent to close at $150.43 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) to have earned $0.07 per share on revenue of $292.69 million in the latest quarter. Matrix Service will release earnings after the markets close. Matrix Service shares gained 0.24 percent to close at $21.00 on Friday.

