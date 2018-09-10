Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2018 4:46am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $504.3 million before the opening bell. Hovnanian shares rose 0.33 percent to close at $1.54 on Friday.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) filed for an offering of up to 3.7 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders. salesforce.com shares gained 1.05 percent to close at $150.43 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) to have earned $0.07 per share on revenue of $292.69 million in the latest quarter. Matrix Service will release earnings after the markets close. Matrix Service shares gained 0.24 percent to close at $21.00 on Friday.

  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RPC) disclosed that it is in talks to sell the company. RPC shares dropped 0.30 percent to close at $13.29 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) to post a quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $207.96 million after the closing bell. Sonos shares gained 2.97 percent to close at $18.75 on Friday.

