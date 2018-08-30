Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $790.68 million.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $138.94 million.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MIK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $844.69 million.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $201.25 million.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $121.13 million.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $170.68 million.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $230.75 million.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $289.61 million.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $771.32 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.77 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $653.47 million.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $666.80 million.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $62.14 million.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $300.29 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $134.53 million.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $60.46 million.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $53.75 million.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $54.12 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.