Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2018 4:07am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $429.13 million.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.71 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $439.78 million.
  • Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $208.21 million.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $148.53 million.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.49 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMWD + BILI)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Chinese Tech Stocks Extend Slide On Earnings, Macro Worries
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMWD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Millennial Influencer Daniel Mignault's 5 Tips To Market A Brand On Social Media