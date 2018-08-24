8 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 2.16 percent to $54.35 in after-hours trading.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its full-year profit forecast. HP shares dropped 3.37 percent to $23.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak guidance for the third quarter. Ross Stores shares declined 5.23 percent to $90.06 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $0.07 per share on revenue of $215.39 million in the latest quarter. Hibbett will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares rose 1.53 percent to $29.85 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, while same-store sales for its brand Gap missed expectations. Gap shares tumbled 7.21 percent to $30.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued downbeat forecast for the first quarter. The company also disclosed that its CEO Brad Smith will step down effective January 1. Intuit shares fell 1.41 percent to $209.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $196.44 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares climbed 2.52 percent to $28.50 in after-hours trading.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. VMware shares dropped 3.73 percent to $149.00 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.