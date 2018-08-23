Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $886.00 million.
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $11.79 billion.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $427.89 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $202.88 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $270.62 million.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $660.87 million.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $100.63 million.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $178.50 million.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $227.44 million.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $111.5 million.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $64.23 million.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $294.72 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.56 million.
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.32 million.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $35.99 million.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $34.23 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $14.26 billion.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $952.21 million.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $599.82 million.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $358.20 million.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $203.47 million.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $274.13 million.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $216.61 million.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $125.23 million.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.27 million.
