10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares declined 0.14 percent to $99.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion after the closing bell. L Brands shares fell 0.09 percent to $32.48 in after-hours trading.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy shares jumped 20.39 percent to $39.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices shares rose 0.19 percent to $96.10 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.4 per share on revenue of $17.31 billion in the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares rose 0.92 percent to $84.04 in after-hours trading.

