Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $17.31 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Momo Inc. (NYSE: MOMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $480.61 million.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $158.17 million.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NYSE: GSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $608.91 million.
- Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $102.1 million.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $132.67 million.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $40.10 million.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- JMU Limited (NYSE: JMU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $773.61 million.
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $230.60 million.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $656.83 million.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $98.94 million.
- Huazhu Group Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $363.32 million.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $82.39 million.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.