10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.12 percent to $41.87 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $12.77 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.34 percent to $44.15 in after-hours trading.

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Agilent shares fell 2.32 percent to $65.20 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. NetApp shares gained 0.29 percent to $83.00 in after-hours trading.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) disclosed a 9.5-million share common stock offering. Carrizo Oil shares fell 4.65 percent to $23.19 in the after-hours trading session.

