10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.12 percent to $41.87 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $12.77 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.34 percent to $44.15 in after-hours trading.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Agilent shares fell 2.32 percent to $65.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. NetApp shares gained 0.29 percent to $83.00 in after-hours trading.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) disclosed a 9.5-million share common stock offering. Carrizo Oil shares fell 4.65 percent to $23.19 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) to have earned $0.6 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion in the latest quarter. Performance Food will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food shares climbed 2.17 percent to close at $37.65 on Tuesday.
- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) announced plans to acquire Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) for 0.6442 Diamondback shares per Energen share. The deal values Energen at $84.95 per share and is worth $9.2 billion. Energen shares climbed 8.01 percent to $79.00 in after-hours trading, while Diamondback Energy shares dropped 5.53 percent to $126.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion after the closing bell. SpartanNash shares gained 1.82 percent to close at $24.04 on Tuesday.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Cree shares fell 2.21 percent to $49.05 in the after-hours trading session.
