Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2018 3:51am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
  • MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $165.90 million.
  • Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $212.65 million.
  • Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
  • China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $30.88 million.
  • Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ: PNTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $20.74 million.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $25.53 million.
  • Milestone Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.
  • Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.14 per share.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.87 million.
  • Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.01 million.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $12.77 billion.
  • CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $500.23 million.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
  • Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share.

