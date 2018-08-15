Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $165.90 million.
- Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $212.65 million.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $30.88 million.
- Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ: PNTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $20.74 million.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $25.53 million.
- Milestone Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.14 per share.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.87 million.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.01 million.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $12.77 billion.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $500.23 million.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share.
