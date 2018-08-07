8 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion before the opening bell. Dean Foods shares gained 1.16 percent to $9.58 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.78 percent to $116.85 in after-hours trading.
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Marriott shares dropped 3.70 percent to $124.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion. Discovery shares gained 2.30 percent to $27.54 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion in the latest quarter. Emerson Electric will release earnings before the markets open. Emerson Electric shares rose 1.91 percent to $72.99 in after-hours trading.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter and FY18 guidance. Twilio shares jumped 15.38 percent to $73.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion. Assurant shares dropped 1.95 percent to close at $106.03 on Monday.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) reported a Q2 net loss of $3.09 million, versus a year-ago loss of $22 million. Sales came in at $325 million for the quarter. The company also announced the purchase of Mortgage Lenders Of America. Zillow shares dipped 15.99 percent to $48.85 in the after-hours trading session.
