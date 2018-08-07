8 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion before the opening bell. Dean Foods shares gained 1.16 percent to $9.58 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares rose 0.78 percent to $116.85 in after-hours trading.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Marriott shares dropped 3.70 percent to $124.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion. Discovery shares gained 2.30 percent to $27.54 in after-hours trading.

