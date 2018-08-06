10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $34.38 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares gained 0.64 percent to close at $50.30 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares fell 0.73 percent to close at $128.19 on Friday.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) disclosed 397,000 share common stock offering via selling holders. Schmitt Industries shares gained 0.74 percent to close at $2.71 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein shares rose 1.80 percent to close at $80.23 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion in the latest quarter. Tyson will release earnings before the markets open. Tyson Foods shares gained 0.35 percent to close at $57.75 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Friday. Omega Healthcare shares gained 0.97 percent to close at $30.09 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $954.00 million after the closing bell. Regal Beloit shares dropped 1.01 percent to close at $83.70 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion. Tenet Healthcare shares gained 0.76 percent to close at $38.41 on Friday.
- Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSE: UWN) disclosed that it is in exclusive discussions to sell the company. Nevada Gold & Casinos shares fell 0.92 percent to close at $2.15 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion before the opening bell. Newell Brands shares rose 0.19 percent to close at $26.57 on Friday.
