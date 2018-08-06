10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $34.38 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares gained 0.64 percent to close at $50.30 on Friday.

(NYSE: CAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $34.38 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares gained 0.64 percent to close at $50.30 on Friday. Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares fell 0.73 percent to close at $128.19 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares fell 0.73 percent to close at $128.19 on Friday. Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) disclosed 397,000 share common stock offering via selling holders. Schmitt Industries shares gained 0.74 percent to close at $2.71 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SMIT) disclosed 397,000 share common stock offering via selling holders. Schmitt Industries shares gained 0.74 percent to close at $2.71 on Friday. Before the markets open, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein shares rose 1.80 percent to close at $80.23 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein shares rose 1.80 percent to close at $80.23 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion in the latest quarter. Tyson will release earnings before the markets open. Tyson Foods shares gained 0.35 percent to close at $57.75 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.