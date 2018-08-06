Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2018 4:44am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion.
  • Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
  • Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $940.49 million.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $34.38 billion.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $371.40 million.
  • Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $330.28 million.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $681.59 million.
  • TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE: TA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
  • State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $332.10 million.
  • Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.
  • Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $631.75 million.
  • Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $954.00 million.
  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.3 billion.
  • National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $325.65 million.
  • Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $12.15 billion.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $390.92 million.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $409.55 million.
  • Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $855.25 million.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $556.43 million.
  • Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $591.06 million.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $532.81 million.
  • Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPLO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $402.82 million.
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NYSE: BHF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
  • The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $176.86 million.
  • Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $230.49 million.
  • Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $230.70 million.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $172.69 million.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $232.60 million.
  • Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $219.06 million.
  • The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $455.81 million.
  • Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $175.44 million.

