Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $940.49 million.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $34.38 billion.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $371.40 million.
- Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $330.28 million.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $681.59 million.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE: TA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $332.10 million.
- Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $631.75 million.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $954.00 million.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.3 billion.
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $325.65 million.
- Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $12.15 billion.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $390.92 million.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $409.55 million.
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $855.25 million.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $556.43 million.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $591.06 million.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $532.81 million.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPLO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $402.82 million.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NYSE: BHF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $176.86 million.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $230.49 million.
- Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $230.70 million.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $172.69 million.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $232.60 million.
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $219.06 million.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $455.81 million.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $175.44 million.
