Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2018 4:22am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $632.46 million.
  • DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
  • CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE: KHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.59 billion.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $427.32 million.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $960.58 million.
  • Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $956.72 million.
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $387.88 million.
  • AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $391.10 million.
  • Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $195.91 million.
  • Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $173.62 million.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $687.03 million.
  • Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $499.75 million.
  • Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $331.59 million.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
  • The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $275.78 million.
  • Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
  • Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.68 billion.
  • Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $165.30 million.
  • Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBOE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $278.15 million.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $290.04 million.
  • Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $817.71 million.
  • Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $616.37 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $216.96 million.
  • China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $238.34 million.

Everything You Need To Know About Card Cracking Scams