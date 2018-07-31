12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $13.33 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.54 percent to $38.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $52.34 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares gained 0.12 percent to $190.14 in after-hours trading.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. AK Steel shares fell 8.02 percent to $4.93 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $15.45 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares gained 2.01 percent to $48.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $7.96 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.11 percent to close at $36.46 on Monday.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company issued strong FY18 adjusted earnings guidance and sees sales growth of 20 percent. Illumina shares climbed 6.92 percent to $309.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $10.83 billion before the opening bell. Charter Communications shares climbed 2.66 percent to close at $293.90 on Monday.
- After the markets close, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson shares dropped 0.09 percent to $90.39 in after-hours trading.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) reported a $75 million common stock offering. Del Frisco's shares tumbled 7.69 percent to $8.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to post quarterly earnings at $0. per share on revenue of $16.54 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.47 percent to close at $80.20 on Monday.
- Before the opening bell, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion. Cummins shares rose 0.01 percent to $137.23 in after-hours trading.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company sees third-quarter earnings of $(0.13)-$(0.06) and sales in the range of $45 million-$51 million. Rambus shares dropped 4.73 percent to $12.50 in the after-hours trading session.
