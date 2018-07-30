Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $13.88 billion.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $849.56 million.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.49 per share on revenue of $502.20 million.
- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $988.48 million.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.6 per share on revenue of $606.11 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $714.55 million.
- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $333.27 million.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $786.37 million.
- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $745.62 million.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $633.87 million.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $564.87 million.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $771.32 million.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $577.13 million.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $654.01 million.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $767.63 million.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $592.50 million.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $559.35 million.
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $214.64 million.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $307.70 million.
- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $312.54 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.