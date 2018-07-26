Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were up more than 2 percent after hours Thursday after the e-commerce titan beat second-quarter earnings expectations, delivering a $5.07 GAAP EPS against a $2.50 estimate.

Amazon reported Q2 sales of $52.88 billion against a $53.27-billion estimate — an estimate miss, but 39-percent year-over-year increase.

Highlights From The Print

Operating cash flow increased 22 percent, accounting for $21.8 billion.

Net sales for Amazon Web Services climbed to $6.1 billion, up from $4.1 billion during the same period in 2017.

Amazon included numerous company highlights and product capabilities that it said will drive sales and growth in the future.

"We want customers to be able to use Alexa wherever they are," CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

"There are now tens of thousands of developers across more than 150 countries building new devices using the Alexa Voice Service, and the number of Alexa-enabled devices has more than tripled in the past year," the CEO said.

Amazon shares were trading up 2.05 percent at $1,844.62 at the time of publication after the close Thursday.

