7 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $11.61 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares fell 0.48 percent to $49.60 in after-hours trading.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) disclosed commencement of a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares fell 7.35 percent to $3.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced plans to buy CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) at $44.50 per share in cash. Broadcom shares fell 6.67 percent to $227.20 in after-hours trading, while CA shares climbed 15.29 percent to $42.90 in the after-hours trading session.

