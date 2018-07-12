7 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $11.61 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares fell 0.48 percent to $49.60 in after-hours trading.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) disclosed commencement of a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares fell 7.35 percent to $3.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced plans to buy CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) at $44.50 per share in cash. Broadcom shares fell 6.67 percent to $227.20 in after-hours trading, while CA shares climbed 15.29 percent to $42.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) to have earned $0.89 per share on revenue of $321.50 million in the latest quarter. Commerce Bancshares will release earnings before the markets open. Commerce Bancshares shares climbed 6.94 percent to $71.00 in after-hours trading.
- Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) posted in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Bank Of The Ozarks shares fell 2.75 percent to $44.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) reported a $75 million common stock offering. Myovant Sciences shares dipped 17.01 percent to $20.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.