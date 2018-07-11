Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Wholesale inventories report for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Brooklyn, NYSE: at 4:30 p.m. ET.
