5 Stocks To Watch For July 9, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $333.75 billion before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares gained 1.29 percent to close at $101.95 on Friday.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) reported a $20 million buyback plan. Photronics shares gained 2.47 percent to close at $8.30 on Friday.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares climbed around 20 percent Friday in reaction to encouraging results from a clinical study. The company and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co said its Alzheimer's drug BAN2401 was able to slow down the progression of the disease among patients who were given the highest dose after an 18 month treatment. Biogen shares gained 19.68 percent to close at $357.48 on Friday.

