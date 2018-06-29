Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2018 4:52am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.79 percent to $230.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced a new $15 billion buyback plan. Nike shares climbed 10.18 percent to $79.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. KB Home shares surged 4.22 percent to $26.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $662.19 million in the latest quarter. Greenbrier will release earnings before the markets open. Greenbrier shares declined 1 percent to close at $46.90 on Thursday.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to acquire Convergys Corp in a $2.43 billion transaction. SYNNEX shares dropped 4.08 percent to $102.38 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

