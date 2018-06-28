Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NYSE: WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $34.16 billion.
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $203.93 million.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $10.04 billion.
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $672.98 million.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $167.57 million.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $309.10 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $9.41 billion.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $18.57 million.
Earnings schedule
