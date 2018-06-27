8 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.04 percent to $46.08 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion in the latest quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond will release earnings after the markets close. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 0.20 percent to $20.08 in after-hours trading.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) disclosed that it has secured a multi-year media rights deal with USA Network and Fox Sports, confirming speculation in recent months. WWE also said it sees FY2019 adj. OIBDA of at least $200 million. WWE shares climbed 15.58 percent to $77.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $868.96 million. Paychex shares fell 0.98 percent to close at $69.00 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $420.46 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares gained 0.17 percent to close at $181.55 on Tuesday.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) reported a secondary public offering of 5 million common shares. Star Bulk Carriers shares dropped 6.89 percent to $13.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion. Rite Aid shares dropped 7.11 percent to close at $1.96 on Tuesday.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Danaos shares jumped 19.17 percent to $2.14 in the after-hours trading session.
