8 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.04 percent to $46.08 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.04 percent to $46.08 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion in the latest quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond will release earnings after the markets close. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 0.20 percent to $20.08 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: BBBY) to have earned $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion in the latest quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond will release earnings after the markets close. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 0.20 percent to $20.08 in after-hours trading. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) disclosed that it has secured a multi-year media rights deal with USA Network and Fox Sports, confirming speculation in recent months. WWE also said it sees FY2019 adj. OIBDA of at least $200 million. WWE shares climbed 15.58 percent to $77.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: WWE) disclosed that it has secured a multi-year media rights deal with USA Network and Fox Sports, confirming speculation in recent months. WWE also said it sees FY2019 adj. OIBDA of at least $200 million. WWE shares climbed 15.58 percent to $77.00 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $868.96 million. Paychex shares fell 0.98 percent to close at $69.00 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.