Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $339.57 million.
- IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $974.12 million.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $651.10 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $721.73 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $116.16 million.
- Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $118.66 million.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $103.98 million.
- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $7.34 million.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.
