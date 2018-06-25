Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2018 4:25am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) disclosed that William Welch has resigned as Chief Executive Officer for personal reasons. The company named Dr. Thomas Adams as interim CEO. Trovagene shares gained 1.73 percent to $0.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 0.72 percent to $63.99 in after-hours trading.
  • First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FEDF) reported a two-for-one stock split payable on July 12 to shareholders of record on July 2. First Defiance Financial shares fell 0.01 percent to $63.90 in after-hours trading.

  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is nearing a deal to sell industrial-engines unit to private equity firm Advent International, The Wall Street Journal reported. GE shares fell 0.15 percent to $13.03 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) agreed to be acquired by Greystar-led fund for $41.50 per share. Education Realty Trust shares gained 1.04 percent to close at $40.83 on Friday.
  • XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) reported the resignation of its CFO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya. XpresSpa shares dropped 7.87 percent to close at $0.41 on Friday.

