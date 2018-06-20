Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 20, 2018 3:42am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.30 billion.
  • Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $306.48 million.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $538.18 million.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.80 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $754.17 million.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $165.61 million.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $340.86 million.

