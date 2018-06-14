8 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.14 percent to $256.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NYSE: MIK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion before the opening bell. Michaels shares gained 5.34 percent to $23.10 in after-hours trading.

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Comps were up 2.1 percent in the quarter. Tailored Brands shares dropped 18.83 percent to $27.15 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $310.03 million. Finisar shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $17.87 on Wednesday.

