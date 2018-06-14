8 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.14 percent to $256.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NYSE: MIK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion before the opening bell. Michaels shares gained 5.34 percent to $23.10 in after-hours trading.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Comps were up 2.1 percent in the quarter. Tailored Brands shares dropped 18.83 percent to $27.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $310.03 million. Finisar shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $17.87 on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion in the latest quarter. Jabil will release earnings after the markets close. Jabil shares gained 0.30 percent to $29.67 in after-hours trading.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company sees first-quarter sales down 10 percent year over year. Culp shares dipped 15.45 percent to $26.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $528.60 million. Fred's shares rose 2.86 percent to $1.80 in after-hours trading.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares dropped over 8 percent in after-hours trading after announcing a common stock offering. Aqua Metals shares tumbled 8.28 percent to $2.88 in the after-hours trading session.
