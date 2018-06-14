Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 14, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2018 4:04am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 14, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MIK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $528.60 million.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $123.26 million.
  • Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.


Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.
  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $310.03 million.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.22 million.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + CHKE)

NFIB Small Business Optimism Soars. Here Are Some Companies That May Benefit
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Tarena International Falls After Q1 Results; AMERI Holdings Shares Climb
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Groupon, Adobe And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MIK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.