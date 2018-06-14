Earnings Scheduled For June 14, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MIK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $528.60 million.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $123.26 million.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $310.03 million.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.22 million.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
