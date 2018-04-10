Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2018 4:10am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $771.04 million.
  • The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $109.17 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $10.95 million.
  • Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.95 million.
  • EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $61.73 million.
  • Link Motion Inc. (NYSE: LKM) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

