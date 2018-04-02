Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $414.11 million.
- Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ: WLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $302.30 million.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $103.59 million.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.19 million.
- Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARGX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.4 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.9 per share on revenue of $7.35 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $155.57 million.
- Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $118.00 million.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $98.80 million.
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $14.59 million.
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CDTI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $31.90 million.
- Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE: FSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.32 million.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.19 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.