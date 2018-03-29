Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: FINL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $576.59 million.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $861.00 million.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $132.50 million.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $314.22 million.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.38 million.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $132.50 million.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $85.17 million.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $19.48 million.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.6 per share on revenue of $22.96 million.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $16.21 million.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $122.04 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $61.43 million.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.9 per share on revenue of $7.35 million.
- Voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.34 million.
- Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $13.68 million.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.69 per share.
