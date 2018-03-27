10 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares gained 3.77 percent to $111.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $911.66 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares gained 0.32 percent to $80.60 in after-hours trading.

Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first-quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings and sales guidance. Red Hat shares climbed 5.09 percent to $160.88 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $247.97 million. Shoe Carnival shares climbed 3.13 percent to close at $25.39 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $2.06 per share on revenue of $334.21 million in the latest quarter. FactSet Research will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet shares rose 3.01 percent to close at $209.99 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.