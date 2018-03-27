Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2018 5:27am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $334.21 million.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $907.21 million.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $137.78 million.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $260.00 thousand.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $911.66 million.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $247.97 million.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $672.61 million.
  • Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $94.86 million.
  • Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.
  • EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.90 million.
  • Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.78 million.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.

