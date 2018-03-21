10 Stocks To Watch For March 21, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.64 percent to $50.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.64 percent to $50.25 in after-hours trading. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Steelcase shares gained 2.13 percent to $14.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: SCS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Steelcase shares gained 2.13 percent to $14.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $755.64 million in the latest quarter. Guess' will release earnings after the markets close. Guess' shares gained 2.04 percent to $14.98 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GES) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $755.64 million in the latest quarter. Guess' will release earnings after the markets close. Guess' shares gained 2.04 percent to $14.98 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $437.87 million. Winnebago shares gained 1.14 percent to $44.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $437.87 million. Winnebago shares gained 1.14 percent to $44.50 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY18. FedEx shares fell 1.78 percent to $247.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.