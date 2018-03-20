7 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post its quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $16.15 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.08 percent to $249.81 in after-hours trading.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) disclosed that its phase 2 OASIS trial for Ulcerative Colitis treatment met primary and all secondary endpoints. The company plans to initiate a phase 3 trial. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares surged 23.66 percent to $38.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) to have earned $2.46 per share on revenue of $571.84 million in the latest quarter. Children's Place will release earnings before the markets open. Children's Place shares rose 0.32 percent to $139.40 in after-hours trading.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell over 6 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $9.776 billion, versus estimates of $9.781 billion. The company also reported that third quarter cloud SaaS sales were up 33 percent year-over-year. Oracle shares dropped 6.85 percent to $48.39 in the after-hours trading session.

