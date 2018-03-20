7 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post its quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $16.15 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.08 percent to $249.81 in after-hours trading.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) disclosed that its phase 2 OASIS trial for Ulcerative Colitis treatment met primary and all secondary endpoints. The company plans to initiate a phase 3 trial. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares surged 23.66 percent to $38.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) to have earned $2.46 per share on revenue of $571.84 million in the latest quarter. Children's Place will release earnings before the markets open. Children's Place shares rose 0.32 percent to $139.40 in after-hours trading.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell over 6 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $9.776 billion, versus estimates of $9.781 billion. The company also reported that third quarter cloud SaaS sales were up 33 percent year-over-year. Oracle shares dropped 6.85 percent to $48.39 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. Laureate Education shares gained 1.32 percent to close at $13.80 on Monday.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares rose over 5 percent in after-hours trading following the announcement of a partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) for "Blackberry Enterprise BRIDGE," to allow Microsoft apps, office programs within BlackBerry dynamics. BlackBerry shares gained 5.03 percent to $13.36 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) to post its quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $750.70 million after the closing bell. Steelcase shares fell 1.39 percent to close at $14.20 on Monday.
