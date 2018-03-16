Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2018 5:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $279.54 million.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $260.74 million.
  • Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $227.20 million.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $223.59 million.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $211.00 million.
  • Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE: GEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $78.40 million.
  • Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ: EXXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $120.79 million.
  • Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $218.49 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $270.00 thousand.
  • Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

