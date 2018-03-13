8 Stocks To Watch For March 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion before the opening bell. Dicks shares rose 1.99 percent to close at $32.56 on Monday.

Analysts expect Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $695.61 million after the closing bell. Caleres shares gained 0.17 percent to $28.45 in after-hours trading.

Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter guidance. Tilly's shares tumbled 14.16 percent to $12.31 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $729.42 million. DSW shares fell 1.02 percent to $19.40 in after-hours trading.

