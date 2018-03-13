8 Stocks To Watch For March 13, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion before the opening bell. Dicks shares rose 1.99 percent to close at $32.56 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $695.61 million after the closing bell. Caleres shares gained 0.17 percent to $28.45 in after-hours trading.
- Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter guidance. Tilly’s shares tumbled 14.16 percent to $12.31 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $729.42 million. DSW shares fell 1.02 percent to $19.40 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion in the latest quarter. HD Supply will release earnings before the markets open. HD Supply shares slipped 0.05 percent to $36.85 in after-hours trading
- Proteostatis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) disclosed that the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation for PTI-428 in Cystic Fibrosis. Proteostatis Therapeutics shares surged 45.89 percent to $6.04 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $312.63 million. Team shares fell 0.27 percent to $18.70 in after-hours trading.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter. The comps sees FY18 NA Class 8 truck production of 300,000-325,000. Commercial Vehicle shares dipped 16.82 percent to $9.25 in the after-hours trading session.
