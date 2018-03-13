Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For March 13, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2018 5:31am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For March 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion before the opening bell. Dicks shares rose 1.99 percent to close at $32.56 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $695.61 million after the closing bell. Caleres shares gained 0.17 percent to $28.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter guidance. Tilly’s shares tumbled 14.16 percent to $12.31 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $729.42 million. DSW shares fell 1.02 percent to $19.40 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion in the latest quarter. HD Supply will release earnings before the markets open. HD Supply shares slipped 0.05 percent to $36.85 in after-hours trading
  • Proteostatis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) disclosed that the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation for PTI-428 in Cystic Fibrosis. Proteostatis Therapeutics shares surged 45.89 percent to $6.04 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $312.63 million. Team shares fell 0.27 percent to $18.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter. The comps sees FY18 NA Class 8 truck production of 300,000-325,000. Commercial Vehicle shares dipped 16.82 percent to $9.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVGI + CAL)

Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2018
6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
8 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DKS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.