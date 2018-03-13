Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2018 5:20am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
  • HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $729.42 million.
  • Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE: TSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $118.87 million.
  • Pampa Energia S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: PAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $978.00 million.
  • Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARLZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $25.60 million.
  • GDS Holdings Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $76.82 million.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.83 million.
  • Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.65 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $695.61 million.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $312.63 million.
  • Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $235.24 million.
  • LATAM Airlines Group SA (ADR) (NYSE: LTM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
  • Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $42.52 million.
  • Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $139.85 million.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $81.60 million.
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: AXAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.67 million.
  • Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $6.82 million.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.57 million.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $27.35 million.
  • China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $344.26 million.
  • PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $52.83 million.

