8 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2018

(NASDAQ: INWK) to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $287.67 million after the closing bell. InnerWorkings shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $9.63 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) announced plans to acquire Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) for $9.99 per share in cash and stock. Oclaro shares climbed 24.71 percent to $9.79 in pre-market trading, while Lumentum shares rose 0.76 percent to $69.50 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: PRSS) announced plans to reduce workforce by 7 percent. The company’s COO Robert D. Barton also submitted his resignation. CafePress shares fell 3.62 percent to close at $1.33 on Friday. Before the markets open, Qudian Inc – ADR (NYSE: QD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $258.22 million. Qudian shares fell 5.99 percent to close at $15.85 on Friday.

