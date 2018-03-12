Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2018 5:02am   Comments
8 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $287.67 million after the closing bell. InnerWorkings shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $9.63 on Friday.

  • Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) announced plans to acquire Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) for $9.99 per share in cash and stock. Oclaro shares climbed 24.71 percent to $9.79 in pre-market trading, while Lumentum shares rose 0.76 percent to $69.50 in pre-market trading.

  • CafePress Inc (NASDAQ: PRSS) announced plans to reduce workforce by 7 percent. The company’s COO Robert D. Barton also submitted his resignation. CafePress shares fell 3.62 percent to close at $1.33 on Friday.
  • Before the markets open, Qudian Inc – ADR (NYSE: QD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $258.22 million. Qudian shares fell 5.99 percent to close at $15.85 on Friday.

  • Analysts are expecting Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) to have earned $0.13 per share on revenue of $191.10 million in the latest quarter. Commercial Vehicle will release earnings after the markets close. Commercial Vehicle shares rose 2.90 percent to close at $11.01 on Friday.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE: DNB) reported the resignation of its COO Joshua L. Peirez. Dun & Bradstreet shares gained 0.95 percent to close at $128.60 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Mistras Group Inc (NYSE: MG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $178.33 million after the closing bell. Mistras shares declined 2.25 percent to close at $20.02 on Friday.

