Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AMID) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $179.86 million.
- Qudian Inc – ADR (NYSE: QD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $258.22 million.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $107.95 million.
- Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.59 million.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.01 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.38 per share.
- Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $21.76 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $287.67 million.
- Mistras Group Inc (NYSE: MG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $178.33 million.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $144.48 million.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $191.10 million.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $166.09 million.
- TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $383.60 million.
- Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.80 million.
- 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $152.49 million.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.16 million.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $48.66 million.
- Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE: REN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $79.60 million.
- CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ: PMTS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $61.53 million.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $60.62 million.
- Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $48.56 million.
- Cogentix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: CGNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.33 million.
- Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.36 per share.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $38.85 million.
