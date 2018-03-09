Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $280.40 million.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $781.09 million.
- Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SPKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $224.63 million.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.03 million.
- Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ESES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.87 million.
- Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $22.60 million.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $19.23 million.
- Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GWRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.50 million.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $9.40 million.
- R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $134.82 million.
