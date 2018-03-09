Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2018 4:25am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $280.40 million.
  • Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $781.09 million.
  • Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SPKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $224.63 million.
  • Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.03 million.
  • Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ESES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.87 million.
  • Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $22.60 million.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $19.23 million.
  • Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GWRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.50 million.
  • ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $9.40 million.
  • R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $134.82 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMWD + BIG)

Scott Bauer's Big Lots Trade Ahead Of Earnings
The Week Ahead: Discount Retailers Close Out Earnings Season
Consider This Leveraged Retail ETF In March
Walmart, Target Are Susquehanna's Top Picks Ahead Of Retail Earnings Season
3 Reasons Why Big Lots Is Off Oppenheimer's Shopping List
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BIG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.