12 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to report a quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares rose 1.13 percent to $37.46 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion after the closing bell. United Natural Foods shares declined 1.97 percent to close at $43.81 on Wednesday.
- Before the markets open, Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.46 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion. Tech Data shares gained 1.28 percent to $109.00 in after-hours trading.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Thor Industries shares gained 3.75 percent to $127.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion in the latest quarter. American Eagle will release earnings before the markets open. American Eagle shares declined 1.31 percent to $20.30 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $333.46 million. Finisar shares gained 0.83 percent to $20.57 in after-hours trading.
- Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) posted a profit for the fourth quarter. Caesars earned $2 billion, or $2.48 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $463 million, or $3.15 per share. Caesars Entertainment shares surged 7.20 percent to $13.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Burlington shares fell 0.05 percent to $116.02 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $30.76 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 0.53 percent to $26.37 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $420.35 million after the closing bell. VeriFone shares fell 0.72 percent to close at $17.97 on Wednesday.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter. Costco shares fell 1.05 percent to $185.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $22.67 billion. Dell Technologies shares rose 0.13 percent to $77.40 in after-hours trading.
