12 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) to report a quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares rose 1.13 percent to $37.46 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: NAV) to report a quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares rose 1.13 percent to $37.46 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion after the closing bell. United Natural Foods shares declined 1.97 percent to close at $43.81 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: UNFI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion after the closing bell. United Natural Foods shares declined 1.97 percent to close at $43.81 on Wednesday. Before the markets open, Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.46 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion. Tech Data shares gained 1.28 percent to $109.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: TECD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.46 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion. Tech Data shares gained 1.28 percent to $109.00 in after-hours trading. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Thor Industries shares gained 3.75 percent to $127.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: THO) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Thor Industries shares gained 3.75 percent to $127.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion in the latest quarter. American Eagle will release earnings before the markets open. American Eagle shares declined 1.31 percent to $20.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion in the latest quarter. American Eagle will release earnings before the markets open. American Eagle shares declined 1.31 percent to $20.30 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $333.46 million. Finisar shares gained 0.83 percent to $20.57 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.