The Week Ahead: Discount Retailers Close Out Earnings Season
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2018 2:17pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning March 5. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday
Conferences

  • Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference March 4-7
  • Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference March 5-7

FDA/Biotech

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) PDUFA date for Opdivo dosing sBLAs

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m. ET

Conferences

  • RBC Capital Financial Institutions Conference March 6-7

Notable Earnings

  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Q4 premarket
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Q4 after hours

Investor Events

  • PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) Non-Deal Roadshow with BTIG
  • Analyst/investor days for Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR), Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI), and Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI)
  • Eyenovia, Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN), Gates Industrial Corporation (NYSE: GTES), and Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) IPO quiet period expirations

Wednesday
Economic

  • U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 8:15 a.m. ET
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET

Conferences

  • Citi Global Resources Conference March 7-11
  • UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference March 7-8

Notable Earnings

  • Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Q4 premarket
  • Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) Q4 premarket
  • Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) Q3 premarket
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Q4 premarket
  • Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) Q2 after hours
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Q2 after hours (will also report February retail sales)

Investor Events

  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) holding analyst/investor days
  • PlayAGS, Inc (NYSE: AGS), resTORbio, Inc (NASDAQ: TORC), and Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) IPO quiet period expirations

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Q4 premarket
  • Burlington Stores, Inc (NYSE: BURL) Q4 premarket
  • Funko, Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) Q4 after hours

IPO

  • BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Investor Events

  • Annual shareholder meetings for Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Viacom, Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB)
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) analyst/investor day

FDA/Biotech

  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) FDA AdCom meeting for Xeljanz

Friday
M&A

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) expires at 5 p.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • Big Lots, Inc (NYSE: BIG) Q4 premarket

