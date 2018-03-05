Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2018 4:24am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.76 million.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) is estimated to post a quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.49 million.
  • ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.43 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE: RYI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $816.15 million.
  • Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $354.70 million.
  • Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $634.50 million.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.07 million.
  • YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $551.34 million.
  • Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $221.53 million.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $128.65 million.
  • Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $112.50 million.
  • Descartes Systems Group Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: DSGX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $62.76 million.
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $192.09 million.
  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $45.13 million.
  • Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $110.62 million.
  • Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $41.12 million.
  • Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $93.52 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACMR + ADUS)

33 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.4%; ResMed Shares Rise On Earnings Beat
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Johnson & Johnson Beats Q4 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VCEL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.