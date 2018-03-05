Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.76 million.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) is estimated to post a quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.49 million.
- ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.43 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE: RYI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $816.15 million.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $354.70 million.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $634.50 million.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.07 million.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $551.34 million.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $221.53 million.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $128.65 million.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $112.50 million.
- Descartes Systems Group Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: DSGX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $62.76 million.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $192.09 million.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $45.13 million.
- Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $110.62 million.
- Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $41.12 million.
- Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $93.52 million.
