Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $14.45 billion.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Tribune Media Co (NYSE: TRCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $487.17 million.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $895.63 million.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $14.67 billion.
- Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $430.88 million.
- Liberty Interactive Corp (NASDAQ: QVCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
- Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $603.53 million.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.
- US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $358.33 million.
- AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $732.11 million.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
- Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $492.52 million.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $425.65 million.
- Cott Corp (USA) (NYSE: COT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $547.37 million.
- Sothebys (NYSE: BID) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $311.27 million.
- Ambev SA (ADR) (NYSE: ABEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
- Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (USA) (NYSE: CNQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $155.89 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $390.56 million.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $803.39 million.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $420.76 million.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $669.91 million.
- Capella Education Company (NASDAQ: CPLA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $112.85 million.
- ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $332.91 million.
- Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $227.43 million.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $55.35 million.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $333.62 million.
- Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $301.40 million.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $331.54 million.
- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $463.19 million.
- Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $145.30 million.
- Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $246.92 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $432.31 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $173.17 million.
