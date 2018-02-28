12 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.11 percent to $95.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion after the closing bell. L Brands shares rose 0.04 percent to $48.20 in after-hours trading.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees FY18 gross merchandise sales growth of 14-16 percent year-over-year with sales growth expected to grow 21-23 percent. Etsy shares climbed 14.88 percent to $24.16 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices shares rose 0.80 percent to $93.00 in after-hours trading.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PCLN) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Booking Holdings shares declined 0.07 percent to close at $1,905.64 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion in the latest quarter. TJX will release earnings before the markets open. TJX shares gained 1.28 percent to $78.30 in after-hours trading.

