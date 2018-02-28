12 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.11 percent to $95.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion after the closing bell. L Brands shares rose 0.04 percent to $48.20 in after-hours trading.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees FY18 gross merchandise sales growth of 14-16 percent year-over-year with sales growth expected to grow 21-23 percent. Etsy shares climbed 14.88 percent to $24.16 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices shares rose 0.80 percent to $93.00 in after-hours trading.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PCLN) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Booking Holdings shares declined 0.07 percent to close at $1,905.64 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion in the latest quarter. TJX will release earnings before the markets open. TJX shares gained 1.28 percent to $78.30 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance. Rogers shares declined 3.18 percent to $151.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $842.10 million. Monster Beverage shares rose 0.44 percent to $64.45 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $579.62 million before the opening bell. Chico's FAS shares rose 0.92 percent to $8.75 in after-hours trading.
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Express Scripts shares gained 3.38 percent to $81.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares rose 0.61 percent to $117.18 in after-hours trading.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. Camping World shares gained 2.93 percent to $42.50 in the after-hours trading session.
