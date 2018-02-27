12 Stocks To Watch For February 27, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $8.65 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares rose 0.91 percent to $27.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) to post quarterly earnings at $14.1 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion after the closing bell. Priceline shares slipped 0.07 percent to close at $1,905.64 on Monday.
- Before the markets open, Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.97 percent to $47.99 in after-hours trading.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its full-year forecast. Tenet Healthcare shares surged 7.87 percent to $20.57 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to have earned $8.9 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion in the latest quarter. AutoZone will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares gained 0.83 percent to $742.00 in after-hours trading.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter and FY18 sales guidance. Fitbit shares tumbled 13 percent to $4.82 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the opening bell, Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion. Discovery shares gained 2.42 percent to $25.78 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect AES Corp (NYSE: AES) to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion before the opening bell. AES shares declined 2.11 percent to $10.23 in after-hours trading.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) reported a 12 million share offering of common stock. Tyme Technologies shares dipped 16.24 percent to $3.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) to post quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $25.11 billion after the closing bell. Express Scripts shares declined 0.06 percent to $77.59 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $795.54 million. Albemarle shares gained 0.14 percent to $110.25 in after-hours trading.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong FY18 earnings guidance. Palo Alto shares climbed 5.01 percent to $177.80 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.