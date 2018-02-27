12 Stocks To Watch For February 27, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $8.65 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares rose 0.91 percent to $27.70 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) to post quarterly earnings at $14.1 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion after the closing bell. Priceline shares slipped 0.07 percent to close at $1,905.64 on Monday.

Before the markets open, Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.97 percent to $47.99 in after-hours trading.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its full-year forecast. Tenet Healthcare shares surged 7.87 percent to $20.57 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to have earned $8.9 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion in the latest quarter. AutoZone will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares gained 0.83 percent to $742.00 in after-hours trading.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter and FY18 sales guidance. Fitbit shares tumbled 13 percent to $4.82 in the after-hours trading session.

