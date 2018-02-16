Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $900.10 million.
- Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
- Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.
- DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
- American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $514.60 million.
- Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $357.77 million.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $345.08 million.
- Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $753.88 million.
- Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion.
- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE: OZM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $450.09 million.
- EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $395.61 million.
- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $634.70 million.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $933.99 million.
- McClatchy Co (NYSE: MNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $236.53 million.
